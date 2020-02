While fans would love for Rihanna to release new music, they all stop asking her for a new song when she posts a photo like the one below. Promoting her Fenty X Savage lingerie, the Barbados born beauty wears a sliver of a strap bra with a matching lace thong and writes: “be mine, bih.”

Watch Rihanna

Rihanna leans in a bit and arches her back while her lap is wrapped up in pink taffeta. As one fan wrote “My timeline has been blessed.”

Close observers are digging the subtly dyed long pink hair, too!