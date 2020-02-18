New ‘Real Housewife of NYC’ Flaunts String Bikini ‘Thirst Trappin’ Pics

The stars of The Real Housewives of New York City are proving that life goes on without Bethenny Frankel. On Season 12, a new ‘Wife is introduced to the group, Leah McSweeney, founder of the streetwear clothing company Married to the Mob. In a sneak peek of the season, Leah tells Luann de Lesseps that she likes crazy people. Well, she could be in luck!

When not filming The Real Housewives of New York City, McSweeney enjoys her time off and often in a string bikini. In the pic above she admits to doing daily ab workouts.

She captioned the backside pic below: “Thirst Trappin For Life.”

