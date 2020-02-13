Naya Rivera Flaunts Wet Bikini Pics Like Kim Kardashian, “Quench It”

Bow Wow and Omarion‘s reunion Millennium Tour has us watching old B2K music videos. In the 2002 video for “Why I Love You,” Omarion wears his Kobe Bryant Lakers jersey and sings to a pretty girl who’s walking away from him on the basketball court. That girl is actress/model/singer Naya Rivera. And oh my goodness, she’s even more gorgeous now than she was then!

Rivera most recently starred in the YouTube series Step Up: High Water.

She captioned the photo below: “Quench it.” More than one fan commented that she “looks like Kim K here.”

“Fully kardashian” wrote another fan.

“Ok Kim K,” is another popular comment.