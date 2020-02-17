Miley Cyrus Posts Self-Touching Video In Underwear, “Sucking On The Sheets”

Superstar Miley Cyrus is in a groove! Every look at her Instagram reveals a different aspect of this dynamic performer who can rock in any genre it seems, and who excels at joy it’s certain. Miley just reposted one of her more provocative videos — the huge monster hit video “Adore You” from 2013 that more than 170 million YouTubers have viewed.

The video featured Miley in full indulgence mode, touching and enjoying herself to the maximum. She reposted it as a Valentine to her fans, captioning it with her advice for them: “Celebrate by touching yourself, sucking on the sheets, and taking a milky bath.”

The video is emblematic of Miley’s image-disrupting transition from child performer to adult star — and it’s iconic for being challenging to the perception of her as a performer at that time. Miley emerged from this transitional phase into the dynamic performer we see today, and she obviously looks back proudly and fondly. In other words, Miley is strong!