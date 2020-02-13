La Demi Pops Out of Tiny Peek-a-Boo Crop Top, Opens Legs at Casino

On the Ex on the Beach: Peak of Love episode “Breaking Winter Balls,” Adore is pushed to choose between her Ex and her Next, pushing one of them to spiral into a jealous fit. The good news is, Adore’s BFF La Demi will be there to help her get through the whole ordeal.

When not filming Ex on the Beach, La Demi often flaunts her assets in tight-fitting ensembles. But she’s crushing it hard in the two-piece outfit above in which she’s literally popping out of that peek-a-boo crop top! Swipe once to the right and see La Demi opening her legs in that tiny skirt, going into power pose!

The photo — which she captioned “get you a me” — was taken at The Mayfair Supper Club at the Bellagio in Las Vegas.

Ex on the Beach airs Thursdays at 9 pm on MTV. [ON YOUR PHONE: MTV Digital App found here. Download is FREE.]