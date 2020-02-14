Kylie Jenner’s Curvy “Clean” Look Is Kim Kardashian Fave, “That Snatch”

Kylie Jenner can absolutely melt Instagram when she wants to get busy turning on her special heat. But it’s this curvy but not revealing dress below that sister Kim Kardashian says his “one of her fave looks.” She calls the look and Kylie “so clean and beautiful.”

Kylie confessed that beauty like this sometimes requires some sacrifice. She wrote: “couldn’t really sit in this but it was worth it.” Instagram model and star Winnie Harlow (7.7 million followers) replied: “Sit for what 😍 not with that snatchhhh.” The translation there is up to you, ok?

La La Anthony agrees with Kim, writing: “I mean 🔥🔥🔥.” In the pic below, Kylie says she is “missing the heat.” But how? She seems to bring her own!