Kourtney Kardashians Sits On Hot Rocks In Amazingly High-Cut Bikini

Kourtney Kardashian is a sensational photography subject, managing to stand out even among the sizzling sisterly competition that goes on in the Kardashian Jenner universe. In the photo below she manages to cut through cold February with an amazingly high-cut scorching yellow bikini while posing on the hot rocks of Sardinia.

Kourtney knows, in other words, what her fans crave. And she delivers in timely fashion. Check out how that bikini bottom climbs high above her hips and how those hot rocks emphasize her Kourtney’s lower curves! Sensational indeed!

Speaking of sizzling sisterly competition, how’s this for an example where two sisters play to a draw in the hotness game! For Kourtney’s exceptional effort to win this one, please swipe to slide #3!