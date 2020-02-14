Kim Kardashian Lies Down In Underwear, Raises Up Famous Asset On Knee, “Valentine’s Day”

Get yourself or your loved one some SKIMS, gosh darn it, for Valentine’s Day. That’s Kim Kardashian‘s effective photographic message in her Valentine’s Day pose — a gift to her fans. KKW smiles warmly and pushes up her famous booty by rising on one knee. Oh, and the underwear looks terrific!

SKIMS will make you happy and cozy and comfortable in your own skin — and also help hold you in while you smile your days away. That’s the Kim Kardashian promise. Or swipe once, if you want to see how to lounge out with your booty raised and not smile.

Here’s a shot from the same photo shoot, it would seem. But Kim is stretching out the share!