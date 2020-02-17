Khloe Kardashian Looks So Hot In These Skin-Tight Pants She’ll “Eat U Up”

Let’s face it: even in the Kardashian-Jenner universe, Kim Kardashian is the elephant in the room. Sure, Kylie Jenner may have a slightly larger following on Instagram and a billion dollars, but Kim’s the Queen — with bigger name recognition than the others combined!

So how do you make Kim Kardashian disappear? Watch Khloe Kardashian show us how above, in a pair of glorious skin tight pants that emphasize her incredible curves.

As one commenter astutely asks: “Kimmy how can you let this woman eat u up?” Kim, of course, doesn’t care if Khloe momentarily shines brighter — Queens have special privileges and one is sharing the spotlight without worrying. Kim knows it will eventually land right back on her. See?