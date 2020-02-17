Entertainment, Celebrity, TV, Culture

Khloe Kardashian Looks So Hot In These Skin-Tight Pants She’ll “Eat U Up”

February 17, 2020

Khloe, a decade ago, photo: © Glenn Francis, www.PacificProDigital.com [CC BY-SA 3.0], via Wikimedia Commons

Let’s face it: even in the Kardashian-Jenner universe, Kim Kardashian is the elephant in the room. Sure, Kylie Jenner may have a slightly larger following on Instagram and a billion dollars, but Kim’s the Queen — with bigger name recognition than the others combined!

So how do you make Kim Kardashian disappear? Watch Khloe Kardashian show us how above, in a pair of glorious skin tight pants that emphasize her incredible curves.

As one commenter astutely asks: “Kimmy how can you let this woman eat u up?” Kim, of course, doesn’t care if Khloe momentarily shines brighter — Queens have special privileges and one is sharing the spotlight without worrying. Kim knows it will eventually land right back on her. See?

