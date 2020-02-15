Kandi Burruss Flaunts Bare Bum In Handcuffs, Husband Lifts Paddle

On this season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Grammy Award winner Kandi Burruss Tucker has been hounding her husband Todd Tucker about spending more time with her. Based on the photo below, Kandi sure found a way to keep his attention.

With her bare bum lifted and her wrists in handcuffs, in the photo above Kandi is promoting her Bedroom Kandi brand. Todd is helping by raising a black heart-shaped paddle above her bum.

Burruss captioned the photo above: “Are you willing to try completely new things with your partner even if your not used to it? @bedroomkandi had tons of products to surprise your partner!! Don’t forget to keep it fresh in the bedroom.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8 pm on Bravo.