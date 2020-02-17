Joe Budden’s Ex Flaunts Tiny Lingerie On Her Knees, “Get Ya Lady Back”

On Season 10 of Love & Hip Hop New York, Cyn Santana is figuring out how to balance being a single mom (now that she and her baby daddy rapper Joe Budden have split) and promoting her new music.

On Valentine’s Day, Cyn was promoting more than herself when she got down on her knees and arched her back in a smoking hot red lingerie ensemble and over-the-knee red stiletto boots (via Savage X Fenty). More than one fan tagged Joe Budden and suggested that he “get ya lady back.”

