Jennifer Lopez, 50, Lifts Leg In Tight Bikini Leopard Bottoms, Stilettos

Superstar Jennifer Lopez does it all and sometimes you just have to wonder — how? What can’t she pull off? Jenny sure does look way far from the block in this latest pose — an all glamour rocker where she’s showing off her incredible legs accentuated by a pair of super tight leopard print bikini briefs! That jacket is just beyond too, right?

But it’s all a trick because wow this is an Instagram drop meant to announce JLo’s shoes! Yes, we looked at the shoes, but definitely not first! She’s excited, she says, to announce the “JLO JENNIFER LOPEZ­, my new footwear collection designed by me and sold only at DSW.”

What a pose! Star Kerry Washington replied, as did a lot of others, “Yes please.” Anoter popular response? Lakshmi Manchu wrote “Wowowowow!” Apparently she’s also got a pair designed to go with this!