‘Idol’ Singer Meghan Fitton Takes Off Bra, Flaunts Bikini Pics “Sorry Mom”

American Idol judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan are back for the talent show’s third season on ABC. On the Season 3 premiere, they meet a number of impressive singers who are vying for a golden ticket to Hollywood. One of the most memorable performances is delivered by a twentysomething woman named Meghan Fitton (photo below).

Meghan Fitton auditions for AMERICAN IDOL (ABC/Eliza Morse)

Listen to Meghan sing

When not on Idol or on stage, Meghan is often in front of a camera and sometimes without a top! Check out the photos below. She captioned the one (with bra): “Heading home tomorrow wearing this exact outfit to reclaim my title of devil child… sorry mom and dad.”

…and the one without a bra: “spice up your Wednesday.”

Here are a couple of gorgeous bikini pics too!

