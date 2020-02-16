Entertainment, Celebrity, TV, Culture

‘Idol’ Singer Meghan Fitton Takes Off Bra, Flaunts Bikini Pics “Sorry Mom”

by in American Idol, Culture | February 16, 2020

AMERICAN IDOL - Ò301 (Auditions)Ó Ð ÒAmerican IdolÓ returns to ABC for season three on SUNDAY, FEB. 16 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EST), streaming and on demand, after dominating and claiming the position as SundayÕs No. 1 most social show in 2019. Returning this season to discover the next singing sensation are music industry legends and all-star judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie, as well as Emmy¨-winning producer Ryan Seacrest as host. Famed multimedia personality Bobby Bones will return to his role as in-house mentor. (ABC/Eliza Morse) MEGHAN FITTON

Meghan Fitton on AMERICAN IDOL (ABC/Eliza Morse)

American Idol judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan are back for the talent show’s third season on ABC. On the Season 3 premiere, they meet a number of impressive singers who are vying for a golden ticket to Hollywood. One of the most memorable performances is delivered by a twentysomething woman named Meghan Fitton (photo below).

Meghan Fitton auditions for AMERICAN IDOL (ABC/Eliza Morse)
When not on Idol or on stage, Meghan is often in front of a camera and sometimes without a top! Check out the photos below. She captioned the one (with bra): “Heading home tomorrow wearing this exact outfit to reclaim my title of devil child… sorry mom and dad.”

…and the one without a bra: “spice up your Wednesday.”

View this post on Instagram

~ spice up your wednesday ~

A post shared by Meghan Fitton (@meghanfitton) on

Here are a couple of gorgeous bikini pics too!

View this post on Instagram

Help I’m failing and I can’t get up #finalszn

A post shared by Meghan Fitton (@meghanfitton) on

View this post on Instagram

Double post cause the CANES WON

A post shared by Meghan Fitton (@meghanfitton) on

View this post on Instagram

Tallahassee Dreamin' #gocanes

A post shared by Meghan Fitton (@meghanfitton) on

American Idol airs Sundays at 8 pm on ABC. [Watch on your phone with the ABC GO Digital App found here. Download is FREE.]

