Husband Who Plotted Wife’s Murder Shown On Camera Hearing His Death Sentence

48 Hours investigates the 2015 murder of Dr. Teresa Sievers of Ft. Myers, Florida. The 46-year-old doctor was found beaten to death in her kitchen. Her husband, Mark Sievers, was found guilty of hiring his best friend Curtis Wright to murder her. Wright testified that he and another man, Jimmy Rogers, beat Sievers to death with a hammer. Wright was sentenced to 25 years in prison, Rogers was sentenced to life in prison.

In January 2020, at his sentencing, Mark Sievers fought back tears while reading his written statement. “Although a jury found me guilty, I am innocent of all charges as I’ve maintained since this heinous crime took place.” He also mentioned his two daughters who “lost their mommy and now they’re about to lose their daddy as well.”

After a three-hour deliberation, the same jury that found Sievers guilty of first-degree murder sentenced him to death. His reaction to the sentence is captured in the video below.

48 Hours airs Saturdays at 10 pm on CBS. [Watch CBS on your phone with Amazon Prime or CBS ALL-ACCESS. Both options offer free trials.]