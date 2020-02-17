Entertainment, Celebrity, TV, Culture

Hennessy Carolina Just Won Twerking Forever “From The Back” Cardi B Fire

by in Culture | February 17, 2020

Cardi B, performing,

Cardi B, part of a talented family! photo: Broadmoor [CC BY-SA 4.0], via Wikimedia Commons

Talent runs in families, right? You got NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and Giannis has got not one but two brothers in the NBA! Well it works in lots of different ways and industries — entertainment, for sure. And below the absolutely crushing Cardi B sister Hennessy Carolina basically winning twerking forever.

THE BIG H @hennessycarolina

Megan Thee Stallion says in her latest hit she don’t wanna talk about twerking no more — well she doesn’t have to, it’s done, there’s a WINNER. Cardi B just out and declared the winner too, throwing her special fire at Hennessy with the declaration: “THE BIG H.” Can’t say it better than that!

💕💕💕

Jessenia says: “Daaaaamn!! She makes it look easy!! 😩 That’s skills right there.” That appropriate tune “Hit It From The Back” is from DJ Nelson. You can hear it below.

