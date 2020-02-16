Entertainment, Celebrity, TV, Culture

Jackie Cruz Flaunts Gorgeous String Bikini Pics, “Latina with an Afro”

by in Culture | February 16, 2020

GOOD GIRLS -- "Find Your Beach" Episode 301 -- Pictured: Jackie Cruz as Rhea -- (Photo by: Mitchell Haddad/NBC)

Jackie Cruz as Rhea on GOOD GIRLS (Mitchell Haddad/NBC)

On the Season 3 premiere of Good Girls, “Find Your Beach,” while working on the next business venture with Ruby (Retta) and Annie (Mae Whitman) and struggling to process her guilt over Rio’s death, Beth (Christina Hendricks) makes a new friend, Rhea. She’s not just any woman — she’s Rio’s baby mama!

A Latina with an afro or an Afro-Latina? 🇩🇴

Rhea is portrayed by Dominican-American actress/singer Jackie Cruz, who — and you might not guess this based on the way Rhea dresses on Good Girls — looks absolutely amazing in string bikinis! She captioned the series above: “A Latina with an afro or an Afro-Latina?”

Buenos Días, Echale ganas! #takemeback 🐅

As an actress, Cruz is best known for her role as Marisol “Flaca” Gonzales on Netflix’s #1 series Orange Is the New Black.

Eat, Pray, Love Me Mee.

She captioned the bikini pic (above) from Thailand: “Must be the Mango and sticky rice.”

Cruz will appear next on the big screen in the movie Faraway Eyes with Christina Ricci (in theaters March 7, 2020).

Self love 💙

Good Girls airs Sundays at 10 pm on NBC. [Get it all on your phone with NBC UNIVERSAL app available here. Download is FREE.]

