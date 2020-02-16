‘God Friended Me’ Star Flaunts Amazing Physique In Tiny String Bikinis

On the God Friended Me episode “The Princess and the Hacker,” Rakesh’s (Suraj Sharma) new soulmate app suggests that Lulu (Sibongile Mlambo), the princess of an African nation, is his soulmate. So when the God Account sends Miles (Brandon Micheal Hall) Lulu’s name, Rakesh takes the lead on figuring out how they can help her.

When not on a TV or movie set, the 29-year-old Zimbabwe-born beauty Mlambo enjoys the beach and often in a string bikini! The 5’5″ actress/model added the hashtag #petitephysique to the photo below.

God Friended Me airs Sundays at 8 pm on CBS. [NOTE: Stream any CBS show through Amazon Prime or CBS ALL-ACCESS. Both options offer free trials.]