‘God Friended Me’ Star Flaunts Amazing Physique In Tiny String Bikinis

by in Culture | February 16, 2020

"The Princess and the Hacker" -- Rakesh is stunned when his new soulmate app suggests that Lulu (Sibongile Mlambo), the princess of an African nation, is his soulmate, instead of Jaya. So, when the God Account sends Miles Lulu's name, Rakesh takes the lead on figuring out how they can help her. Also, Ali reveals her cancer diagnosis to Arthur and Trish, on GOD FRIENDED ME, Sunday, Feb. 16 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Pictured L to R: Sibongile Mlambo as Lulu, and Michael Potts as King Omari. Photo: Micheal Greenberg/CBS©2019 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved

Sibongile Mlambo on God Friended Me, photo: Micheal Greenberg/CBS

On the God Friended Me episode “The Princess and the Hacker,” Rakesh’s (Suraj Sharma) new soulmate app suggests that Lulu (Sibongile Mlambo), the princess of an African nation, is his soulmate. So when the God Account sends Miles (Brandon Micheal Hall) Lulu’s name, Rakesh takes the lead on figuring out how they can help her.

When not on a TV or movie set, the 29-year-old Zimbabwe-born beauty Mlambo enjoys the beach and often in a string bikini! The 5’5″ actress/model added the hashtag #petitephysique to the photo below.

God Friended Me airs Sundays at 8 pm on CBS.

