When not touring with KISS, iconic rock star Gene Simmons spends time with his gorgeous wife Shannon Tweed and their two adult children, Nick and Sophie Simmons. Sophie has been stepping out lately as she’s promoting her own music.

When the gorgeous 27-year-old brunette posted the photo above — in which she’s wearing a sheer red dress without a bra (or underwear it appears) — she wrote: “can’t wait for this party tonight ✨ p.s- i’m literally wearing duct tape under all of this.”