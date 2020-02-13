Entertainment, Celebrity, TV, Culture

Faith Evans Stuns Going Braless In High Thigh-Slit Dress

by in Culture, Love and Hip Hop | February 13, 2020

Faith Evans on Leave It to Stevie VH1

Faith Evans on Leave It to Stevie, VH1

TV reality show star Joseline Hernandez aka the Puerto Rican Princess is on three reality TV shows at the moment: Love & Hip Hop: Miami on VH1, Joseline’s Cabaret: Miami on Zeus, and Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars, Hip Hop Edition with her man Balistic Beats on WE.

Listen to them together

On Marriage Boot Camp, Joseline complains that her ex (former Love & Hip Hop Atlanta co-star Stevie J) is seeking custody of their baby daughter.

Stevie J is now married to singer Faith Evans, former widow of the late rapper “The Notorious B.I.G.”

When Faith and Stevie attended Clive Davis‘ annual Grammy Brunch, she showed up in a stunning thigh-high dress with a plunging neckline dress that does not require a bra.

Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars, Hip Hop Edition airs Thursdays at 9 pm on WE. [WE TV Phone App found here. Download is FREE.]

Simple Share Buttons