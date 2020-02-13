Faith Evans Stuns Going Braless In High Thigh-Slit Dress

TV reality show star Joseline Hernandez aka the Puerto Rican Princess is on three reality TV shows at the moment: Love & Hip Hop: Miami on VH1, Joseline’s Cabaret: Miami on Zeus, and Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars, Hip Hop Edition with her man Balistic Beats on WE.

On Marriage Boot Camp, Joseline complains that her ex (former Love & Hip Hop Atlanta co-star Stevie J) is seeking custody of their baby daughter.

Stevie J is now married to singer Faith Evans, former widow of the late rapper “The Notorious B.I.G.”

When Faith and Stevie attended Clive Davis‘ annual Grammy Brunch, she showed up in a stunning thigh-high dress with a plunging neckline dress that does not require a bra.

Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars, Hip Hop Edition airs Thursdays at 9 pm on WE.