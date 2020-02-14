Entertainment, Celebrity, TV, Culture

Dove Cameron Reveals A Lot Of Skin In Barely-There Bodysuit, “Riskin’ It”

by in Culture | February 14, 2020

photo: Gnaphron [CC BY-SA]

Dove Cameron is the 24-year-old gorgeous blonde actress who’s best known for her roles as Mal in the Disney Descendants franchise, Liv of Liv and Maddie, and Ghost-Spider (aka Gwen Stacy) in the Marvel Rising world.

View this post on Instagram

@womeninfilmla @theacademy

A post shared by DOVE (@dovecameron) on

When not on a TV or movie set, the triple-threat is walking the red carpet. At the Women In Film event she wore a gorgeous and revealing silk halter bodysuit by Ralph Lauren.

View this post on Instagram

👼🏼

A post shared by DOVE (@dovecameron) on

Watch Dove’s facial expression when a guy runs between her and the cameras. Tsk tsk! As she writes: “out here riskin’ it.”

View this post on Instagram

out here riskin it

A post shared by DOVE (@dovecameron) on

Simple Share Buttons