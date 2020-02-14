Chanel West Coast Flaunts Amazing String Bikini Pics, “THIICCKKK”

Chanel West Coast is the gorgeous 31-year-old rapper/actress from Los Angeles best known for co-hosting MTV’s Ridiculousness with Rob Dyrdek and Sterling “Steelo” Brim. (She launched her acting career on Rob Dyrdek’s Fantasy Factory in 2009.)

She raps too

When not filming Ridiculousness, Chanel West Coast enjoys the outdoors as seen in the gorgeous string bikini pics (above and below) taken in Hawaii.

Her fans can’t get enough of them. As one wrote: “THIICCKKK, in all the right places!!”

Chanel claims she’s “not a model” and jokes that she’s “Sick of only hot pics getting likes lmao.”

Chanel reveals her gym workout secret in the Ridiculousness episode below!