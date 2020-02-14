Entertainment, Celebrity, TV, Culture

Chanel West Coast Flaunts Amazing String Bikini Pics, “THIICCKKK”

by in Culture | February 14, 2020

Chanel West Coast Ridiculousness MTV

Chanel West Coast on Ridiculousness (MTV screengrab)

Chanel West Coast is the gorgeous 31-year-old rapper/actress from Los Angeles best known for co-hosting MTV’s Ridiculousness with Rob Dyrdek and Sterling “Steelo” Brim. (She launched her acting career on Rob Dyrdek’s Fantasy Factory in 2009.)

Kauai life ☀️🌊

She raps too

When not filming Ridiculousness, Chanel West Coast enjoys the outdoors as seen in the gorgeous string bikini pics (above and below) taken in Hawaii.

Her fans can’t get enough of them. As one wrote: “THIICCKKK, in all the right places!!”

Chanel claims she’s “not a model” and jokes that she’s “Sick of only hot pics getting likes lmao.”

Chasing waterfalls 💙

Jumping into #2020 like…..

Chanel reveals her gym workout secret in the Ridiculousness episode below!

