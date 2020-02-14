Entertainment, Celebrity, TV, Culture

Cara Santana Takes Off String Bikini Top, “Tries To Thotiana”

by in Culture, Hawaii Five-O | February 14, 2020

"He kauwā ke kanaka na ke aloha" -- On Valentine's Day, Tani and Noelani are held hostage during a convenience store robbery. Also, Five-0 investigates the murder of a Thai diplomat whose wife confesses to the crime, but Danny suspects she's covering for the real killer, on HAWAII FIVE-0 Friday, Feb. 14 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Pictured L to R: Kimee Balmilero as Dr. Noelani Cunha, and Cara Santana as Bonnie. Photo: Karen Neal/CBS ©2019 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved. ("He kauwā ke kanaka na ke aloha" is Hawaiian for "Man is a slave of love.")

L to R: Kimee Balmilero, Cara Santana on Hawaii Five-0, photo: Karen Neal/CBS

On the Hawaii Five-0 episode “He Kauwa Ke Kanaka Na Ke Aloha” (Man is a slave of love), it’s Valentine’s Day but Tani (Meaghan Rath) and Noelani (Kimee Balmillero) don’t find much love when they walk into a convenience store and are held hostage by a violent (and gorgeous) robber named Bonnie.

Bonnie is portrayed by actress Cara Santana. When not on a TV set, Cara Santana is often in front of a camera.

In the super glamorous photos above, taken at the Four Seasons in Beverly Hills, for Loreal mascara, Santana posed almost topless and wrote: “Not all looks need false lashes, sometimes all you need is a little Lash Paradise Mascara.”

“Thotiana” by Blueface feat. Cardi B

It’s not the first time Cara has ditched her top to strike a pose. She captioned the string bikini pic above: “tries to thotiana for Instagram ➡️➡️ fails miserably.”

Note: These photos were posted before Santana announced that she and her long-time boyfriend, Chesapeake Shores actor Jesse Metcalfe, split after 13 years.

This is NOT a gratuitous swimsuit 📸 – and if that was your first 💭. I understand. And if it was meant to be that , there wouldn’t be anything wrong with that either. In my opinion, we need to quit sizing each other up (esp us women).. My GF @missgeoburke launched a swim line that is not size inclusive, but instead size avoidant. There’s NO SIZING. Just 👙 that fit women’s bodies as they are. Seeing women take control of how we are seen, objectified and scrutinized by a society that has created a comparison culture as opposed to one of identification is truly remarkable. If we saw more of that in our advertising we’d probably think less of the thoughts that divide us as a culture – the judgement and criticism. I’m so proud to be a woman right now and to stand next to so many others that are taking a stand to change the way we see and are seen. If you haven’t checked out @burkenyc_ you should. Congrats Geo! ❤️

Hawaii Five-0 airs Fridays at 9 pm on CBS, right after Magnum, P.I. at 8 pm and right before Blue Bloods at 10 pm.

