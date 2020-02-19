Entertainment, Celebrity, TV, Culture

Bernice Burgos Crouches In Tiny String Bikinis, “If He Like It, He Spend It”

by in Culture | February 19, 2020

Atilin [Public domain]

Bernice Bargos is at Puerto Vallarta, Mexico Atilin [Public domain]

Bernice Burgos is the gorgeous 39-year-old model turned fashion designer behind the sleepwear company Bold & Beautiful. When not modeling her pajamas or starring in a music video (she was in DJ Khaled’s “Do You Mind” among others), she enjoys her downtime at the beach and often in a string bikini.

View this post on Instagram

If he like it, he spend it 🤪

A post shared by www.bold-beautiful.com (@realberniceburgos) on

In the gold string bikini video above, she’s dancing to the new song “Broke In a Minute” by Tory Lanez. She captioned it: “If he like it, he spend it.”

View this post on Instagram

“Catch up baby 😉”

A post shared by www.bold-beautiful.com (@realberniceburgos) on

View this post on Instagram

Hi Miami 💋 @fashionnova fashionnovaad

A post shared by www.bold-beautiful.com (@realberniceburgos) on

Check out Bernice in “Do You Mind” by DJ Khaled feat. Nicki Minaj, Chris Brown, August Alsina, Jeremih, Future & Rick Ross.

Simple Share Buttons