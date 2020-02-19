Bernice Burgos Crouches In Tiny String Bikinis, “If He Like It, He Spend It”

Bernice Burgos is the gorgeous 39-year-old model turned fashion designer behind the sleepwear company Bold & Beautiful. When not modeling her pajamas or starring in a music video (she was in DJ Khaled’s “Do You Mind” among others), she enjoys her downtime at the beach and often in a string bikini.

In the gold string bikini video above, she’s dancing to the new song “Broke In a Minute” by Tory Lanez. She captioned it: “If he like it, he spend it.”

Check out Bernice in “Do You Mind” by DJ Khaled feat. Nicki Minaj, Chris Brown, August Alsina, Jeremih, Future & Rick Ross.