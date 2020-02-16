Entertainment, Celebrity, TV, Culture

‘Batwoman’ Star Nicole Kang Lifts Leg In Gorgeous Bikini Pic

by in Culture | February 16, 2020

Laguna_Beach

Laguna Beach, photo: Patrick Pelster [CC BY-SA 3.0 de], via Wikimedia Commons

On the Batwoman episode “Take Your Choice,” while Kate (Ruby Rose) is pulled between two sisters, Luke (Camrus Johnson) and Mary (Nicole Kang) are tasked with finding the cause behind Beth’s debilitating headaches. [Watch On Your PHONE: the CW Live On Demand TV app hereDownload is FREE.]

View this post on Instagram

am I from here?

A post shared by Nicole Kang (@nicolekang) on

When not filming Batwoman, actress Nicole Kang enjoys her downtime in crop tops, bikinis and lingerie as seen above and below. The strapless bikini pic above, where she lifts her leg up, was taken in Miami. One fan replied: “Tight little bod.”

View this post on Instagram

don’t fall asleep

A post shared by Nicole Kang (@nicolekang) on

View this post on Instagram

💘💘💘felt that

A post shared by Nicole Kang (@nicolekang) on

Batwoman airs Sundays at 8 pm on CW, right before Supergirl at 9 pm. You can stream Batwoman through Amazon by clicking here. Or on the image.

Simple Share Buttons