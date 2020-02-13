Ava Dash Takes Off Tiny String Bikini For Pics, Boogie Says “Delete This”

On the Growing Up Hip Hop episode “JoJo Makes a No-No,” while Bow Wow throws a wild bachelor party of JoJo Simmons, where things get out of control, the family drama continues between Dame Dash and his son Boogie and daughter Ava.

In the sneak peek video below, Dame leaves the room after feeling “disrespected” by his children.

When not filming Growing Up Hip Hop, Ava Dash looks as happy as can be when modeling string bikinis. She captioned the string bikini video (taken in Los Cabos, Mexico) above: “covered in gold.” The song she chose, “Yosemite” by Travis Scott, includes the line: “I feel like I’m chosen, I’m covered in gold.”

Ava says her mom (Dash’s ex-wife, fashion designer Rachel Roy) took the topless tub photos below. Her brother Boogie wrote: “delete this.”

