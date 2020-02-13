Entertainment, Celebrity, TV, Culture

Ashanti Crouches In Mesh Bodysuit With “Satanic” Mask, Sends “Evil Vibes”

by in Culture | February 13, 2020

Cpl. Christopher R. Rye [Public domain], via Wikimedia Commons

Ashanti, photo: Cpl. Christopher R. Rye [Public domain], via Wikimedia Commons

Grammy Award-winning multi-platinum singer Ashanti is performing with Bow Wow and Omarion on their reunion Millennial Tour. The 39-year-old has been wearing some provocative outfits on stage, mostly tight see-through bodysuits. When she added a mask with twisted horns to her look, many fans voiced their disapproval.

Ashanti’s classic 2002 album

“That’s satanic,” writes one. “Too much symbolism here,” writes another. “Mask looks evil” and “why choose art depicting the occult??”

And “With that mask u have to rep satan right?!” and “Nah that mask gotta go. Given me evil vibes.”

