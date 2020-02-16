Entertainment, Celebrity, TV, Culture

‘American Idol’ Singer Saveria Flaunts Close-Up Bikini Pic

by in American Idol, Culture | February 16, 2020

AMERICAN IDOL - Ò301 (Auditions)Ó Ð ÒAmerican IdolÓ returns to ABC for season three on SUNDAY, FEB. 16 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EST), streaming and on demand, after dominating and claiming the position as SundayÕs No. 1 most social show in 2019. Returning this season to discover the next singing sensation are music industry legends and all-star judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie, as well as Emmy¨-winning producer Ryan Seacrest as host. Famed multimedia personality Bobby Bones will return to his role as in-house mentor. (ABC/Eric McCandless) SAVERIA

Saveria on American Idol, Season 3 (ABC/Eric McCandless)

American Idol is back for its third season on ABC and that includes judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan and host Ryan Seacrest. On the season premiere, the judges will meet a number of hopeful singers as they audition for a coveted ticket to Hollywood. One of the stand-out singers is a young woman named Saveria.

View this post on Instagram

The sun will heal yuh🐚

A post shared by Saveria (@saveriamusic) on

Listen to her single “Pity”

When not singing on stage or in the studio, Saveria flaunts her tattooed body… sometimes in a bikini (above) and sometimes without a bra in a pair of short overalls (below).

View this post on Instagram

💥🐍💥

A post shared by Saveria (@saveriamusic) on

Short overalls are IN

It’s not the first time Saveria has been on TV. As seen in the video below, she sang for former American Idol mentor Scott Borchetta (and Big Machine Records president) on the Canadian talent TV show The Launch.

American Idol airs Sundays at 8 pm on ABC. [Watch on your phone with the ABC GO Digital App found here. Download is FREE.]

Simple Share Buttons