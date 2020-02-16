‘American Idol’ Singer Saveria Flaunts Close-Up Bikini Pic

American Idol is back for its third season on ABC and that includes judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan and host Ryan Seacrest. On the season premiere, the judges will meet a number of hopeful singers as they audition for a coveted ticket to Hollywood. One of the stand-out singers is a young woman named Saveria.

Listen to her single “Pity”

When not singing on stage or in the studio, Saveria flaunts her tattooed body… sometimes in a bikini (above) and sometimes without a bra in a pair of short overalls (below).

Short overalls are IN

It’s not the first time Saveria has been on TV. As seen in the video below, she sang for former American Idol mentor Scott Borchetta (and Big Machine Records president) on the Canadian talent TV show The Launch.

American Idol airs Sundays at 8 pm on ABC. [Watch on your phone with the ABC GO Digital App found here. Download is FREE.]