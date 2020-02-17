Entertainment, Celebrity, TV, Culture

Amara La Negra Straps On Bondage Corset, Straddles Emjay’s Leg

by in Culture, Love and Hip Hop | February 17, 2020

Amara La Negra LHH Miami VH1 Season 3

On this season of Love & Hip Hop Miami, Amara La Negra has a lot going on, personally and professionally. She’s been named Billboard’s “Artist on the Rise” and an “Artist You Need to Know” by Rolling StoneAND she’s falling in love with Emjay, Shay Johnson‘s brother.

What could keep Amara from soaring even higher? Being pressured to have a baby right when she’s getting the recognition she’s worked so hard to get could be one big obstacle for Amara.

Even when not filming Love & Hip Hop Miami, Amara does spend a lot of time with Emjay. When she tried on a new S&M bondage look (see photos above of Amara straddling Emjay’s leg in a bondage strap corset), she asked her fans for their opinions and there wasn’t one complaint filed!

Love & Hip Hop New York airs Mondays at 8 pm on VH1, right before Love & Hip Hop Miami at 9 pm. [Watch on Your Phone VH1 shows anytimeVH1 app is free]

Simple Share Buttons