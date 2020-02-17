Amara La Negra Straps On Bondage Corset, Straddles Emjay’s Leg

On this season of Love & Hip Hop Miami, Amara La Negra has a lot going on, personally and professionally. She’s been named Billboard’s “Artist on the Rise” and an “Artist You Need to Know” by Rolling Stone — AND she’s falling in love with Emjay, Shay Johnson‘s brother.

What could keep Amara from soaring even higher? Being pressured to have a baby right when she’s getting the recognition she’s worked so hard to get could be one big obstacle for Amara.

Even when not filming Love & Hip Hop Miami, Amara does spend a lot of time with Emjay. When she tried on a new S&M bondage look (see photos above of Amara straddling Emjay’s leg in a bondage strap corset), she asked her fans for their opinions and there wasn’t one complaint filed!

