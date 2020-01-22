Entertainment, Celebrity, TV, Culture

Lyrica Anderson Poses In Nothing But Blanket, Rihanna Reacts

by in Culture, Love and Hip Hop | January 22, 2020

Lyrica Anderson, LHHAtl Reunion, VH1

Lyrica Anderson, LHH Hollywood Season 6 Reunion, VH1

Now that Season 6 of Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood is over, singer Lyrica Anderson can get back to the studio and promote her new music. For a recent photo shoot, A1 Bentley’s wife posed on a modern sofa with (what looks like) no clothes, except for a furry blanket draped over her body.

View this post on Instagram

🔈 🎶 All in the Musix

A post shared by Lyrica Anderson (@lyricaanderson) on

She captioned the photo below: “That Come gimme Dat D Look.”  

View this post on Instagram

That Come gimme Dat D Look 👀 🎁

A post shared by Lyrica Anderson (@lyricaanderson) on

When Lyrica released the video from the photo shoot (below), many celebrity friends left compliments like “Gorge!” and “So beautiful,” but it was superstar Rihanna who wrote: “Yesss sis.”

View this post on Instagram

Strength . Iam You . Glow Time.

A post shared by Lyrica Anderson (@lyricaanderson) on

Binge watch!

No word yet on when Season 9 of Love & Hip Hop Hollywood will premiere but you can watch the current, Season 10 of Love & Hip Hop New York starring Chrissy Lampkin, Yandy Smith-Harris, Remy Ma, and Erica Mena, among others.

