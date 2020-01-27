Chrissy Lampkin Snagged In Tense Rihanna Pic, “Don’t Hit Me Chrissy”

At the pre-Grammy Roc Nation party, Love & Hip Hop New York star Chrissy Lampkin caught up with Rihanna — and a photographer caught what appears to be a tense moment. When Chrissy shared the photo of Rihanna, with her arms across her chest, she captioned it: “There’s only 4 queens in a deck.” We weren’t there, but the Internet agrees: it looks tense. You want Rihanna looking at you like that? Us either…

Fans are hypothesizing on what the two “queens” are talking about, and the most popular guess is that Rihanna is saying, “you better not say nothing about that damn album” or Chrissy is saying, “Jimmy wants to know where that album is.”

Chrissy is engaged to rapper and Roc Nation manager Jim Jones. It’s been four years since Rihanna released her eighth and most recent studio album, Anti.

When Grammy-nominated composer/songwriter Tiyon Christian saw the photo, he had this to say: “They look like “Don’t hit me Chrissy” 😂♥️

Love & Hip Hop New York airs Mondays at 8 pm on VH1, right before Love & Hip Hop Miami at 9 pm. [Watch on Your Phone VH1 shows anytime — VH1 app is free]