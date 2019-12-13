Who Is Professor Proton on ‘Young Sheldon’? That’s 90-Year-Old Bob Newhart

In the Young Sheldon episode “Teenager Soup and a Little Ball of Fib,” while Sheldon (Iain Armitage) fakes being sick to avoid a swim test at school, Dr. Sturgis (Wallace Shawn) spies on Meemaw’s (Annie Potts) new boyfriend, football coach Dale (Craig T. Nelson). TV scientist, Professor Proton, who appeared on The Big Bang Theory, makes an appearance.

Watch it!

Professor Proton (aka Arthur Jeffries) is portrayed by the legendary stand-up comedian and 90-year-old TV star Bob Newhart. He was last seen on the big screen in Horrible Bosses (2011) with Jennifer Aniston, and (in real life) he sold his 9,169-square-foot Bel Air mansion in 2016 for $14.5 million. Newhart bought the house in 1990 for $4.2 million.

Newhart is also recognized for his role as head elf in ELF with Will Ferrell…

Young Sheldon airs Thursdays at 8 pm on CBS, right before the new sitcom The Unicorn at 8:30 pm.