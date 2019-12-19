Vince Staples Drops Super Hooky Surprise Music, “It’s Going Down”

Vince Staples continues to surprise — both with his words and his lack of words.”Just drop it,” may be something that you heard on old cop shows, but it’s also the modus operandi of great rappers in the Soundcloud Instagram age. And Vince Staples, being a hip hop superstar, follows that M.O. to a T. Staples dropped “Hell Bound” without much commentary.

“That’s what you get for tryna hesitate,” he raps. “My homies go so hard they medicate/We never makin’ it to heaven’s gate.” Hell bound, then? Yeah. “It’s going down.”

This track is hookier than a coat rack. That rack is for now being called Ad, it seems, since this is (Ad 01). Another good thing about listening to the Instagram drop above is it’ll drop you into “So What?” when it’s finished. But if you don’t want to wait…