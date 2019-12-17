Tamra Judge Breaks Down In Tears on Curb, Shannon Takes On Kelly

In The Real Housewives of Orange County episode “Whooping It Up for Wedding Bells, while Shannon Beador goes on a date with Duff (who had a child with Tammy Knickerbocker who used to be on the show) and Braunwyn Windham-Burke tries to bond with her mom Dr. Deb during a private Bhakti yoga class in her backyard, the ladies celebrate Vicki Gunvalson’s engagement with a “farmhouse chic” party. At the party, Tamra Judge melts down after seeing Kelly Dodd.

In the sneak peek video above, Shannon yells at Kelly, “I’m so disappointed in you — that you would do this to our friendship.”

Tamra (who’s wearing a cute floral mini dress with an open back) is seen running away from the party with her two middle fingers sticking up in the air and crying, “You’ve done it all!”

Shannon finds Tamra outside and comforts her as she sits on the curb and cries. The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Tuesdays at 9 pm on Bravo. [BONUS: Stream any BRAVO show through the BRAVO Digital App found here. Download is FREE.]