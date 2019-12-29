Sofia Richie’s Seductive New String Bra Pic Shows Rihanna Fave Delivers

Sofia Richie fans are finally — like Sofia herself — getting used to the fact that it’s no longer Hot Girl Summer. Or at least they seem to be getting used to their fave gorgeous influencer-model Sofia Richie without her bikini on, maybe?

The series of photos below features Sofia in a variety of incredible season-appropriate photos, including the black string bra pic that enchantingly starts it off.

The new Sofia series has attracted about a half million likes so far on Instagram. But Sofia’s new pics are having a big impact beyond the like button — they are by Rihanna’s fave personal photographer Dennis Leupold. He’s the chief maker of Rihanna’s story as it appears in her new book:

There’s more at the link above but how about pics like this? No wonder Sofia is eager to pose for Leupold!

And now back to Sofia. There’s also the idea that it doesn’t matter who takes her picture!