Entertainment, Celebrity, TV, Culture

Sofia Richie’s Insane String Bikinis Set Up Plump Lips Domination

by in Culture | December 18, 2019

Greek_beach

The beach is empty, but... photo: Athina Seitani [CC BY-SA 4.0], via Wikimedia Commons

Model and Instagram star Sofia Richie admitted it herself that she didn’t want summer to end. Especially since it was, you know, hot girl summer with its own hashtag (#hotgirlsummer) and Sofia Richie is, um, well, she qualifies? You could say that. Here she admits she’s ready to “let the sun go and accept the cold.”

But it’s hard to believe, really, that she’d ever be ready…

View this post on Instagram

Take me back 😫

A post shared by Sofia Richie (@sofiarichie) on

And yet here we are past the December midway mark and Richie’s plan has become clear. All those bikini poses were just set up, just prelude, just paving the way — for the days when she’d put on leather jackets and sweaters and let her insanely plump lips dominate her Instagram.

Because even if she thinks Mondays deserves an apostrophe, that’s still ok with us, you know? Because lips!

View this post on Instagram

Monday’s 🙆🏼‍♀️

A post shared by Sofia Richie (@sofiarichie) on

And also because “wow!” We are totally quoting her fans there. Because wow and gorgeous are the two most common responses to Sofia Richie’s Instagram moods.

View this post on Instagram

Happy Tuesday🌩

A post shared by Sofia Richie (@sofiarichie) on

Simple Share Buttons