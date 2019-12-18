Sofia Richie’s Insane String Bikinis Set Up Plump Lips Domination

Model and Instagram star Sofia Richie admitted it herself that she didn’t want summer to end. Especially since it was, you know, hot girl summer with its own hashtag (#hotgirlsummer) and Sofia Richie is, um, well, she qualifies? You could say that. Here she admits she’s ready to “let the sun go and accept the cold.”

But it’s hard to believe, really, that she’d ever be ready…

And yet here we are past the December midway mark and Richie’s plan has become clear. All those bikini poses were just set up, just prelude, just paving the way — for the days when she’d put on leather jackets and sweaters and let her insanely plump lips dominate her Instagram.

Because even if she thinks Mondays deserves an apostrophe, that’s still ok with us, you know? Because lips!

And also because “wow!” We are totally quoting her fans there. Because wow and gorgeous are the two most common responses to Sofia Richie’s Instagram moods.