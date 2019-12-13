Selena Gomez Drops Her Heart, “Feels Like You Don’t Care”

Selena Gomez is bringing her most mature music to date to her fans on January 10, but as a preview Selena dropped a sampling on social — and it’s crushing the like button.

Writing about her new drop, Gomez says: “…my new album RARE, out January 10th. It’s the most honest music I’ve ever made and I can’t wait for you to hear my heart.” So this drop will contain the artist’s heart, just what every fan wants from the artists they admire most.

The early look indicates the songs are filled with heartbreak and rising in the aftermath. It’s hard to imagine who doesn’t care about Selena, but the title track, “Rare”, addresses just such a situation. It’s key memorable titular verse says “It feels like you don’t care / Why don’t you recognize / I’m so rare?”

But you know how it comes out. Because “Look At Her Now.”