‘Real Housewives’ Jennifer Aydin Flaunts Snatched Waist After Tummy Tuck

In The Real Housewives of New Jersey episode “The Last Supper,” while Teresa Giudice and her family celebrate Easter without Joe Giudice (who was deported to Italy after serving time in a U.S. jail), and Dolores Catania celebrates with her boyfriend David and ex-husband Frank, Jennifer Aydin has a heart-to-heart conversation with her brother.

When not filming The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Jennifer spends time with her family.

In the family photo above, the mother of five is flaunting her new snatched waist after having a tummy tuck which she says helped her to lose 25 lbs. (Remember, her husband is a plastic surgeon!)

