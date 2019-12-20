‘My Mom’s Darkest Secrets’ Star Flaunts Amazing String Bikini Pics

Laurie Fortier stars in the Lifetime movie My Mom’s Darkest Secrets (she plays the mom, Sara Hillman). When not on a TV or movie set, the gorgeous California-born actress is likely out at the beach and killing it in a string bikini as demonstrated in the photos below.

Fortier is known for her TV roles on Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and the Notorious B.I.G. (Donna Kading), Hemlock Grove (Marie Godfrey), and in the 1996 film To Gillian on Her 37th Birthday with Peter Gallagher, Michelle Pfeiffer and Claire Danes. Fortier played the flirty friend of Danes’ character. See bikini pics from the movie, below.

My Mom’s Darkest Secrets premieres on Friday, December 20 at 8 pm on Lifetime Movies. [More Lifetime movies streaming are always available.]