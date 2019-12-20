MTV Star Laura Whitmore Flaunts Gorgeous String Bikini Pics

The Global Citizens Prize celebrates world leaders, artists , business leaders, and youth activists who advocate for the world’s most marginalized people “so they can lift themselves from extreme poverty.”

One of the artists celebrated at the 2019 fete is musician Sting, who will receive the Global Citizen Prize Award of the Year.

The event will be televised from London and include performances by American musicians including John Legend and Jennifer Hudson, among many others, and recognition will be presented by European TV celebrities including Laura Whitmore of MTV News Ireland (2008–2015).

The Global Citizen Prize TV event will air on Friday, December 20 at 8 pm on NBC.