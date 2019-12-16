Moniece Slaughter Turns Up Hot with Scrapp, Mom Karen KK King Reacts

On this season of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, Moniece Slaughter was upset with the way things turned out with Scrapp Deleon (their relationship fizzled out). When she showed up on Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood, she was upset when she heard her baby daddy Lil Fizz was dating Apryl Jones. Now Moniece is teasing fans with a photo of her and Scrapp…and Moniece is looking hot, too!

Moniece told her fans she’s in Jacksonville, FL and to “Meet us at Onyx” where she and Scrapp are “pulling up” and “turning up” for mutual friend Jeremy Mincey‘s birthday party.

Seeing the two LHH Atlanta stars together again had fans excited. More than one fan wrote “you look so cute together” and are encouraging Moniece to give Scrapp another try. One wrote “Marry him” and even Scrapp’s mother Karen King liked what she saw: “Look at my babies” and “Smh y’all never surprise me.”

The Love & Hip Hop Hollywood reunion finale airs Monday, December 16 at 10 pm on VH1. [Watch It Again: Stream VH1 shows anytime — VH1 app is free]