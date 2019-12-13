Miley Cyrus Re-Gifts Lennon Christmas Song, After Crushing Zeppelin

The chameleon-esque entertainer Miley Cyrus may ride a wrecking ball like nobody’s business, but she can also rip up some Led Zeppelin like a 21st century Robert Plant.

But that’s not where her classic rock roots end. As Miley proved last December, she takes her rock roots extra deep — to rock’s beginnings really — with a stunning Christmas collaboration with none other than Sean Oko Lennon, son of Beatles legend John Lennon and artist Yoko Ono. Miley shared the song on Instagram again today, a little re-gift to her fans.

It’s a John Lennon-Yoko Ono Christmas song, of course — not the Beatles — but Miley’s version shows how versatile she is. After this Christmas Ono Lennon collab, that Zeppelin crushing that followed was hardly a surprise.

What’s next — an Eddie Vedder Pearl Jam song? Tom Waits? The Who? Talking Heads… Miley keeps bringing it. Maybe some more Beatles or Lennon or Lennon-Ono. Mr. Sean Ono Lennon would surely help out again!