Metallica Lars Ulrich’s Gorgeous Young Wife Flaunts String Bikini Pics

by in Culture | December 15, 2019

R&B collective Earth, Wind & Fire, actress Sally Field, singer Linda Ronstadt, childrenÕs television program ÒSesame StreetÓ and conductor and musical visionary Michael Tilson Thomas were recognized for their achievements in the performing arts during THE 42nd ANNUAL KENNEDY CENTER HONORS, to be broadcast Sunday, Dec. 15 (8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Pictured: Lars Ulrich, Yuja Wang, Audra McDonald, Debra Winger, Teddy Abrams and New World Symphony Alumni Orchestra Photo: Gail Schulman/CBS ©2019 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved

Two-time Grammy Award winning rapper-turned-actor LL Cool J (and 2017 Kennedy Center Honors recipient) hosts The 42nd Annual Kennedy Center Honors. This year’s honorees are singer Linda Ronstadt, actress Sally Field, conductor, pianist and composer Michael Tilson Thomas, children’s TV series Sesame Street, and the band Earth, Wind & Fire.

❤️🧡💛💚💙💜

Metallica gifts on sale

Lars Ulrich, 55, co-founder of the heavy metal band Metallica, is one of the artists presenting for Michael Tilson Thomas, with whom Metallica has collaborated with on many projects.

Ulrich’s date is his gorgeous wife of four years, 5’10” American professional model Jessica Miller, 35, who looks amazing in a string bikini!

Storm is a comin’

Aloha 🌈 #sunburntasfuck

I hate skiing. ❄️

At the Kennedy Center, Ulrich will participate in the tribute performance of “I Got Rhythm” with fellow presenters Audra McDonald, Yuja Wang, Teddy Abrams and the New World Symphony Alumni Orchestra.

Zuuuuuma

The 42nd Annual Kennedy Center Honors will be broadcast on Sunday, December 15 at 8 pm on CBS. [NOTE: Watch Blue Bloods or any CBS show through Amazon Prime or CBS ALL-ACCESS. Both options offer free trials.]

