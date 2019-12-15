Metallica Lars Ulrich’s Gorgeous Young Wife Flaunts String Bikini Pics

Two-time Grammy Award winning rapper-turned-actor LL Cool J (and 2017 Kennedy Center Honors recipient) hosts The 42nd Annual Kennedy Center Honors. This year’s honorees are singer Linda Ronstadt, actress Sally Field, conductor, pianist and composer Michael Tilson Thomas, children’s TV series Sesame Street, and the band Earth, Wind & Fire.

Lars Ulrich, 55, co-founder of the heavy metal band Metallica, is one of the artists presenting for Michael Tilson Thomas, with whom Metallica has collaborated with on many projects.

Ulrich’s date is his gorgeous wife of four years, 5’10” American professional model Jessica Miller, 35, who looks amazing in a string bikini!

At the Kennedy Center, Ulrich will participate in the tribute performance of “I Got Rhythm” with fellow presenters Audra McDonald, Yuja Wang, Teddy Abrams and the New World Symphony Alumni Orchestra.

The 42nd Annual Kennedy Center Honors will be broadcast on Sunday, December 15 at 8 pm on CBS.