Melissa Gorga Shakes Her Booty In Storefront Window, “No Guidance”

In The Real Housewives of New Jersey episode “The Last Supper,” while Dolores Catania deals with both her boyfriend Dr. David Principe and ex-husband Frank at her family’s Easter dinner, Teresa Giudice and her family celebrate Easter without Teresa’s husband Joe Giudice.

Joe’s absence (he was deported to Italy after serving time in a U.S. prison) has been difficult for Teresa and their four daughters. Her brother Joe Gorga and his wife Melissa Gorga, have been trying to be as supportive as possible.

When not filming the Real Housewives, Gorga continues to promote her boutique clothing store, envy. The week before the holidays, she was filmed cleaning her storefront window while dancing to the song “No Guidance” by Chris Brown featuring Drake.

Her fans can’t get enough of it, including Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore, who wrote: “Yaaa baby yaaas!”

Check out Gorga dancing and lip syncing to “When I Grow Up” by The Pussycat Dolls. Lip Sync Battle host LL Cool J looks impressed!

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Wednesdays at 8 pm on Bravo. [BONUS: Stream any BRAVO show through the BRAVO Digital App found here. Download is FREE.]