Megan Thee Stallion Crushes Tight Bodysuit, Ripped Fishnets, “New Queen”

Megan Thee Stallion is doing the impossible according to one fan whose comment really stands out in the following post. Apparently, from some perspectives, Megan is about to topple the unstoppable rap and popular culture sensation Cardi B!

Yup, “the new queen of rap watch out Cardi” the commenter says, and there is weight to the argument.

But let’s talk about what Megan is wearing in this killer pic, the one that drew the Cardi B comment! How about Megan The Stallion destroying a killer leopard print bodysuit and hot ripped fishnets. Yeah, girl, as another commenter says plain and simple. The Megan fan Gram titled the post, “Dancing.”

And Megan likes some leopard anytime. Top comment here? “You look so certified.”

Here’s what doing on the official Thee Stallion Gram: