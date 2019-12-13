Meg Donnelly Stuns In Racy Lace Corset, TikTok Star Baby Ariel Reacts

On the American Housewife winter finale “The Bromance Before Christmas,” Katie (Katy Mixon) looks forward to sharing her favorite childhood Christmas tradition with daughter Taylor (Meg Donnelly), but a surprise visit from her mom, Kathryn (Wendie Malick), threatens her holiday cheer.

When not on the set of American Housewife, Meg Donnelly is often seen on the red carpet. She turned heads at the premiere of Jumanji 2 when she wore a cut-out black lace corset under a purple leopard-print suit.

TikTok star Baby Ariel replied: “MEG UR UNREAL I HOPE U KNOW THAT.” It looks like she does, Ariel! FYI: Ariel has more than 9 million followers on Instagram, and in 2017, she was recognized as one of the most influential people on the internet by Time magazine and made the Forbes 2017 list of top entertainment influencers.

P.S. Donnelly is currently filming Z-O-M-B-I-E-S 2 with Milo Manheim — out in theaters in 2020. P.S.S. The Jumanji 2 premiere wasn’t the first time Donnelly posed in lacy lingerie (see below).

American Housewife airs Fridays at 8 pm on ABC, right before Fresh off the Boat at 8:30 pm. [BONUS: Stream any ABC show through the ABC GO Digital App found here. Download is FREE.]