Lyrica Anderson Spreads Legs, Squeezes Tennis Ball, “Something Special”

Lyrica Anderson and her personal life has been in the spotlight on this season of Love & Hip Hop Hollywood. She struggles to make a decision about her marriage to A1 Bentley, father of their one-year-old son Ocean Bentley. One thing she’s not struggling with is a lack of confidence or shyness when she gets in front of a camera…

When Lyrica posted this photos of her in a black bodysuit, sitting on an office chair with her legs spread open, holding a $5000 Chanel tennis racquet and squeezing a tennis ball between her legs, she wrote: “She’s something Special For Someone Special” and her fans love the look and the attitude.

The second part of the Love & Hip Hop Hollywood Reunion airs Monday, December 16 at 10 pm on VH1. [Watch It Again: Stream VH1 shows anytime — VH1 app is free]