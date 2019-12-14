Entertainment, Celebrity, TV, Culture

LSU QB Joe Burrow’s Girlfriend Sends Baywatch Vibes In Swimsuit

by in Sports | December 14, 2019

Tammy Anthony Baker, Photographer [CC BY-SA 4.0], via Wikimedia Commons

Joe Burrow at LSU, photo: Tammy Anthony Baker [CC BY-SA 4.0], via Wikimedia Commons

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow has a good chance of winning the Heisman Trophy this year. He’s one of four finalists (including Oklahoma QB Jalen Hurts, Georgia QB Justin Fields, and Ohio State defensive end Chase Young) — and 16 quarterbacks have won the trophy since 2000.

View this post on Instagram

Cali for ni a

A post shared by olivia holzmacher (@oliviaholzmacher) on

LSU gifts on sale

Before becoming the starting quarterback for the LSU Tigers, Burrow was backup quarterback at Ohio State (2015-2017), when and where he met his gorgeous girlfriend Olivia Holzmacher. The gorgeous Data Analytics major sends serious Baywatch vibes in the red bathing suit photo above.

View this post on Instagram

been thinking about the ocean a lot lately.

A post shared by olivia holzmacher (@oliviaholzmacher) on

View this post on Instagram

Oh my goodness!!!!!!!!!!! Geaux tigers!

A post shared by olivia holzmacher (@oliviaholzmacher) on

The Heisman Trophy Ceremony will broadcast live from New York on Saturday, December 14 at 8 pm on ESPN. [NOTE: Get the ESPN digital app and watch any show. It’s free to download.]

Simple Share Buttons