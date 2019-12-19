La Demi Spills Out of Skin Tight Dress With Thigh-High Slit

One of the ten gorgeous celebrities who has traveled to Australia in search of love on Ex on the Beach: Peak of Love is La Demi Martinez. The busty beauty blogger from Glam Masters knows how to turn heads.

Check out how gorgeous the 5’11 blonde looks walking on Rodeo Drive (home of the legendary Agent Provocateur store) in the tight leather crop top corset and mini skirt ensemble below.

How she looks so graceful while walking in 4-inch heels is a mystery!

Imagine La Demi showing up at your party dressed in the strappy number below?! She’s practically popping out of those sequin straps!

Ex on the Beach: Peak of Love airs Thursdays at 9 pm on MTV. [BONUS: Stream any MTV show through the MTV Digital App found here. Download is FREE.]