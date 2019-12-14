Kristin Cavallari Rocks Tight Mini Skirt, Jay Cutler Goes Barefoot

Kristin Cavallari and her husband, former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler are getting ready for another season of their reality TV show Very Cavallari on E! And they’re celebrating the holiday with a Christmas special, A Very Merry Cavallari, which will capture the extremely attractive power couple disagreeing about how to decorate their mansion in Nashville for the holidays.

When Kristin announced the special and posted the photo above, some wanted to know where she got her dress (it’s actually a Wolford jersey bodysuit with a Alexandre Vauthier velvet mini skirt!) and Prada shoes (J. Crew makes a similar pair) but the majority of fans were intrigued (and tickled) by Cutler’s barefeet. “I love that Jay is not wearing shoes,” was written more than once!

Cavallari wore the same shoes with a white dress (see above) while Cutler donned shoes albeit without socks with a dark suit. And in Rome! (see below)…

A Very Merry Cavallari premieres Sunday, December 15 at 10 pm on E!, right after Keeping Up with the Kardashians at 9 pm. Very Cavallari returns January 9! [Stream every E! program with the E! app free download]