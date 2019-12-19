Kourtney Kardashian Rocks Shearling Coat, Not Much Else, “Chestnuts Roasting”

Kourtney Kardashian appears to be warm, and that’s not to mention that Kourtney Kardashian is known to be hot. Indeed, if you put the fire from the photo below together with the myriad fire emojis being tossed at it on Instagram, you’ve got a real blaze going.

Kourtney just might need the heat too, because despite wearing a shearling jacket, she doesn’t appear to be wearing much else!

The social media superstar — who also does ok on TV! — titled the post “chestnuts roasting on an open fire.”

It’s impossible to read those words without sort of singing them. That you, Bing Crosby? The Kourtney scene is as cozy as one can be at holiday time, and fans are responding with “so romantic” and “cutie pie.”

Not a few fans queried the star, “Are you the chestnuts?” while one enterprising fan, noticing that Kourtney is solo by the fire, wrote “on my way!” We hope he gets there.